EBRSO: Drug trafficking group tied to local rap label arrested in Tuesday drug bust at 12 locations

BATON ROUGE - Deputies worked with federal authorities on drug busts at 12 locations across the Baton Rouge area, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

EBRSO began investigating a Baton Rouge-based drug trafficking group in July who they claim is tied to local rap label "Major League Entertainment."

After conducting surveillance and purchasing crack cocaine from the group, agents identified 12 locations the group allegedly used to store and sell drugs.

EBRSO found the following in the drug busts:

- 242 pounds of marijuana

- 8 ounces of fentanyl (approximately 2,240 lethal doses, according to EBRSO)

- 2.6 pounds of synthetic marijuana

- 243 dosage units of Oxycodone

- 40 dosage units of Hydrocodone

- 150 ml of Promethazine

- Digital scales

- $14,620 in cash

- Nine guns, including revolvers, handguns, rifles and a shotgun

Deputies arrested the following on multiple drug and gun charges:

- Jornell Keelen, 31

- Dyrell Daniels, 29

- Bjorn Merriell, 32

- Darren Keelen, 32

- Chasity Fields, 28

- Dyneisha Daniels, 26

EBRSO said that Dantrell Barber, 31, and Derrick Keelen, 35 are still at large.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all assisted in the operation.