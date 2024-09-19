94°
EBRSO: Deputies arrest Peeping Tom on obscenity and burglary charges

Thursday, September 19 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

BATON ROUGE— A man accused of robbing several Ben Hur homes Monday has been arrested by East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies and now faces additional peeping tom charges.

An arrest warrant said Ryan Devonta Williams, 32, masturbated while looking through the window on a home off Shadow Bluff Drive on Aug. 23. Documents said two female victims told deputies they caught him on surveillance footage.

Deputies connected Williams to a string of home burglaries along Ben Hur Road. Williams was arrested Thursday after a brief chase.

He faces two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of peeping tom and two counts of obscenity, 

