EBRSO, DEA arrest alleged cocaine dealer, seize $200,000 after weeks-long investigation

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration arrested an alleged cocaine dealer after a weeks-long investigation concluded in several raids.

According to deputies, Alvin Betts, 53, used five addresses across Baton Rouge to facilitate a drug trafficking operation. Agents said Betts is a known cocaine trafficker and investigators conducted several multiple controlled drug buys from Betts before Thursday's raids.

Law enforcement seized 2.25 pounds of cocaine, 3.7 grams of crack cocaine, 1.1 pounds of marijuana, two doses of amphetamine and 48 doses of hydrocodone in the raids. They also found $200,165, which is a pending seizure, deputies said.

Three guns, including one reported stolen from Plaquemine, were also seized, deputies said.

Betts was booked on money laundering and drug dealing, as well as multiple counts of possession with the intent to distribute. He also faces gun charges, deputies said.