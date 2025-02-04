EBRSO: 'Baton Rouge crystal methamphetamine distributor' arrested after raid

BAKER - A Baton Rouge crystal methamphetamine distributor had his property raided and was booked for multiple charges of possession with intent to distribute drugs, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Robert Gordon, 35, was booked for multiple charges of distribution of crystal meth as well as possession with intent to distribute drugs, included fentanyl pills, powder cocaine, crack cocaine and crystal meth.

EBRSO said they seized 4.36 ounces of powder cocaine, 31.4 grams of crack cocaine, 26.1 grams of crystal meth, 1.2 grams of fentanyl, 2.28 ounces of marijuana as well as $9,296 among other items seized.

Gordon was previously arrested by Louisiana State Police in June 2023 for possession with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a weapon, and human trafficking. Gordon was out on bond for that case, and one of the stipulations was Gordon not possess or control a firearm or ammunition, which this arrest states he violates.

EBRSO also said Gordon admitted to selling cocaine and crystal meth at the Baker residence that was raided, and all the narcotics belonged to him.