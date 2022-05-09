EBRSO: 66-year-old woman traveling to New Orleans now missing

82°
BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office detectives say a woman who was traveling to New Orleans is now missing.

Detectives are searching for 66-year-old Jerry Hilton Brown, who was last heard from by her cousin on July 13. According to EBRSO, Brown was on her way to New Orleans in order to visit family members.

Since then, her family members have not been in able to contact Brown. 

Brown is described as a black woman, 5'6'' in height and weighing 98 pounds. 

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is urged to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at  225-389-5000. 

