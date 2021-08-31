91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRPSS meal deliveries resume Tuesday for students

7 hours 28 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, August 31 2021 Aug 31, 2021 August 31, 2021 6:45 AM August 31, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - EBRPSS home meal deliveries will resume Tuesday for registered EBR Parish students. 

Emails and text messages will be sent to registered parents to confirm that someone will be home to receive the meals. 

Focus Foods will provide three locations for non-registered families Tuesday - Saturday from 11:30 am - 6:30 pm:

- Glen Oaks Middle School Parking Lot

- St. Pius Church Parking Lot

- Sacred Heart Church Parking Lot 

Thursday is the normal cut-off time for next week's home delivery requests, although parents who register this week will possibly be accommodated. Students in-person and virtual remain eligible for meals. 

Trending News

Non-registered families can register for home delivery here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days