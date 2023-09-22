88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR Sheriff's Office honors K-9 who passed after illness

51 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, September 22 2023 Sep 22, 2023 September 22, 2023 10:30 AM September 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is remembering a member of its K-9 team who passed away earlier this month.

"Kane" was a 7-year-old German Shepherd wo served for four years with the department.

Kane and his partner, Cpl. Cody David, were involved during that time in numerous operations, and were certified by the U.S. Police Canine Association.

Trending News

The sheriff's office saluted and thanked Kane in a social media post on Friday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days