EBR Sheriff's Office honors K-9 who passed after illness
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is remembering a member of its K-9 team who passed away earlier this month.
"Kane" was a 7-year-old German Shepherd wo served for four years with the department.
Kane and his partner, Cpl. Cody David, were involved during that time in numerous operations, and were certified by the U.S. Police Canine Association.
The sheriff's office saluted and thanked Kane in a social media post on Friday.
