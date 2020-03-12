EBR Schools staying open amid coronavirus outbreak

BATON ROUGE- With no reported cases of COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will remain open, superintendent Warren Drake announced during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

"Without an identified case or anyone who's even in isolation that we're aware of, we're gonna move forward with schools being open," Drake said. "Just limiting that adult external contact with our students."

The school system has released a guidance plan for its campuses.

"This coming Monday, March 16, all school and district-sponsored travel will be canceled or postponed until further notice," Drake said.

All district and school events will also be postponed indefinitely. That includes after school events or programs during the school day that the public is invited to. However, extended day programs, after-school tutoring, and on-campus practices will continue.

Drake says high school sporting events will continue until the LHSAA says otherwise. However, all middle school sports have been canceled.

"This is an unprecedented situation that's rapidly evolving," Drake said. "As you listen to and read the news that it's moving very quickly."

As schools, classrooms, and busses are being regularly cleaned, Drake says the school system should continue business as usual. He adds families rely upon the school system

"If they weren't in school they would be all over the place and our families are working," Drake said. "They may be single-family parents who work. So it puts a heavy burden on families."