EBR Schools responds to widely viewed TikTok video encouraging school violence

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish school officials on Friday addressed a concerning TikTok video circulating on social media.

According to a 7:30 a.m. post on EBR Schools' official Facebook page, the video has been, "circulating on social media platforms across the country encouraging violence in schools on December 17, 2021."

EBR Schools responded by saying, "We take any potential threat extremely seriously and work closely with our law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of our schools. At this point in time, local law enforcement officials do not believe this to be a credible threat to our local schools.

We have worked with our school security team to ensure extra safety measure are taken and our principals and school staff will continue to remain vigilant. Posting threatening language on social media will be taken seriously and could result in very real and significant consequences for students engaging in these behaviors.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our first priority, and we encourage all of our students to alert a trusted adult if they see or hear anything out of the ordinary."

School districts across the nation are issuing similar responses to the video.

In southern California, for example, ABC 7 reports that the FBI's Los Angeles field office said it had been made aware of the potential threat.

The FBI issued a notice similar to EBR School's response, stating, "The FBI takes all potential threats seriously. We regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine the credibility of any threats."

TikTok said in a statement on Twitter that it is working with law enforcement to investigate the matter.

"We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness," the statement said, "which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok."