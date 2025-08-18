EBR schools moves nearly $5 million to avoid student meal service budget deficit

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish school system overspent its budget for the second year in a row, according to a report by a local newspaper.

The Advocate reported that the school system has to move nearly $4.9 million from its general operating fund to the Child Nutrition Program. EBR Schools transferred $885,000 last year for the same issue.

This means that the district financial reserves, also known as its "unassigned fund balance," will likely shrink by 5%, the newspaper wrote. The shrinking of these funds means less money is available for unforeseen events and natural disasters.

The newspaper reported that Superintendent LaMont Cole has asked the school board to revise both last year's and this current year's Child Nutrition Program budget.

The change is up for a final vote on Thursday after the board gave preliminary approval on Aug. 7.