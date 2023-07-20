97°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR schools debut new culturally-inclusive, vegetarian options as part of upgraded lunch menu

4 hours 24 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, July 20 2023 Jul 20, 2023 July 20, 2023 11:05 AM July 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School District will debut its new school menu this year.

The menu will be inclusive of all cultures and will include vegetarian options for those who don't eat meat.  

The district feeds 24,000 kids across 74 sites every day. 

"We're really trying to rebrand our child nutrition program with EBR," says Nichola Hall, the Chief HR officer. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days