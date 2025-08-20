78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
EBR Schools considering several changes to transportation to fill bus driver shortage

1 hour 27 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, August 20 2025 Aug 20, 2025 August 20, 2025 8:45 PM August 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is considering several changes to transportation to fill a shortage of bus drivers.

According to the agenda for Thursday's school board meeting, the board plans to consider implementing a $500 stipend to any EBRPSS employee who recruits a new school bus driver. It would pay $250 if the recruited driver completes training and does their route for 30 school days and $250 if the driver completes 180 consecutive days of employment as a bus driver.

Additionally, they will consider an increase in the hourly rate for extra routes taken by current bus drivers. That rate would increase from $13.29 per hour to $18 per hour.

That meeting takes place 5 p.m. Thursday.

