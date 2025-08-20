78°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR Schools considering several changes to transportation to fill bus driver shortage
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is considering several changes to transportation to fill a shortage of bus drivers.
According to the agenda for Thursday's school board meeting, the board plans to consider implementing a $500 stipend to any EBRPSS employee who recruits a new school bus driver. It would pay $250 if the recruited driver completes training and does their route for 30 school days and $250 if the driver completes 180 consecutive days of employment as a bus driver.
Additionally, they will consider an increase in the hourly rate for extra routes taken by current bus drivers. That rate would increase from $13.29 per hour to $18 per hour.
Trending News
That meeting takes place 5 p.m. Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FBI: Former gymnastics coach at Prairieville location charged with child sexual exploitation
-
Chinese national in Baton Rouge indicted for trying to have sexual relationship...
-
Residents in Baton Rouge neighborhood feel community has been abandoned
-
OLOL announces $55 million renovation of emergency room set to start first...
-
PSC OKs 3 new Entergy plants to power Meta AI center set...
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly loves the Tigers intangibles they bring to the field
-
It's game week for Southern football
-
LSU Practice Notes from Monday, August 18
-
Garrett Nussmeier, two other LSU players named to AP Preseason All-America teams
-
Saints will start Tyler Shough at quarterback for preseason home opener