EBR Schools approves doubled stipend for staff; stipend maxes out at $4,000 for certified educators

BATON ROUGE - EBR Schools said they approved a doubled stipend for all employees in the district to match stipends from the state.

The school board unanimously approved a one-time stipend, EBR Schools said on their social media.

According to officials, all certified educators will receive a total of $4,000, while support staff will receive $2,000. This comes from a district-funded stipend that matches a state-funded stipend.

EBR Schools say the stipends will be released on October 28 and November 17.