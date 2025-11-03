EBR Schools' annual Adopt an Elf program to give gifts to less-fortunate students returns

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is launching its annual Adopt an Elf program starting Monday.

The program aims to help make the holiday season brighter for students experiencing homelessness or those in need this holiday season.

From Nov. 3 to Nov. 21, members of the community can visit ebrschools.org to “adopt” an elf, a student in need, and shop for gifts that will make their holiday wishes come true.

"Whether it’s a warm coat, a favorite toy, or a special surprise, every donation brings a little extra magic to a child’s season," the school district said.

Click here to view the gift wishlist, and bring items in a gift bag to Broadmoor Elementary School by Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. so that all the gifts can be delivered before winter break.

Monetary donations will also be accepted.