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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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News Video
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Public split on BREC possibly implementing surveillance system across many parks
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Livingston Parish fire crews respond to kitchen fire at Juban Crossing
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Woman injured in Denham Springs crash along Cane Market Road
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Violent weekend shootings raise alarm as summer approaches
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Elite Queens Social Club hosts Easter Egg Hunt for residents in Gonzales
Sports Video
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WBRZ enters partnership with Southern University to become official TV station of...
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LSU Women's Basketball fans turn game day into fashion trend, boosting local...
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Rapper 'Toosii' joins LSU Football roster
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Kim Mulkey speaks to media ahead of Sweet 16 matchup vs. Duke
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LSU rehires former men's basketball coach Will Wade, parts ways with Matt...