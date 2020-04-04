EBR School System makes changes to meal operations through April

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System updated its grab-n-go meal operation Friday.

The district will partner with Ballard Hospitality to supply a mix of hot and cold meals and shelf-stable boxed meals to students through the duration of the school closure.

Changes to locations

The week of April 6-9 - School system child nutrition workers will continue the standard meal distribution at the five following sites: Northeast Elementary, Progress Elementary, Scotlandville Pre-Engineering Magnet Academy, Wildwood Elementary and Woodlawn Elementary. Ballard Hospitality will serve a mix of breakfast and hot lunch meals at Broadmoor Middle, Claiborne Elementary, Park Forest Middle, and Capitol Middle during this week.

No meals will be served on Friday, April 10, which is Good Friday.

On weekdays from April 6 – April 17 (excluding April 10) - Ballard Hospitality will deliver and distribute shelf-stable meal boxes to 25 EBR schools on a rotating schedule. Five breakfast meals and five lunch meals will be included in one box. Each child in the family will receive a box, while supplies last. Kleinpeter Farms Dairy will issue a ½ gallon of milk with each Ballard box.

The week of April 20-24 - Ballard Hospitality will follow the same distribution schedule, but each box will contain 10 breakfast meals and 10 lunches to sustain students through April 30. Kleinpeter will issue a gallon of milk with each Ballard box.

The grab-n-go meals will still be distributed from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on weekdays, while supplies last. Families will be able to pick up the pre-packaged breakfast and lunches for children 18 years of age and younger, including overage students with disabilities through age 22. At least one child must be present in order to receive student meals.

To view the full meal distribution schedule and for more information about additional resources around the state, please visit https://ebrschools.org/coronavirus-covid-19/child-nutrition/.