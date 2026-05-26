BRFD: Woman arrested on arson charges says she set fire at Brightside Drive apartment to go back to prison

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested on arson charges after a Monday evening fire, saying she wanted to return to prison, Baton Rouge Fire officials said.

Karen Copeland, 53, was arrested on aggravated arson charges after she allegedly set a fire inside the kitchen of a Brightside Drive apartment.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 5 p.m. on Monday and quickly contained the fire to the downstairs apartment. No one was injured in the fire.