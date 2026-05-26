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BRFD: Woman arrested on arson charges says she set fire at Brightside Drive apartment to go back to prison

1 hour 30 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, May 26 2026 May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 8:52 AM May 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested on arson charges after a Monday evening fire, saying she wanted to return to prison, Baton Rouge Fire officials said.

Karen Copeland, 53, was arrested on aggravated arson charges after she allegedly set a fire inside the kitchen of a Brightside Drive apartment. 

Firefighters responded to the fire around 5 p.m. on Monday and quickly contained the fire to the downstairs apartment. No one was injured in the fire. 

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