EBR school employee fired amid criminal investigation into 'inappropriate relationship' with student

BATON ROUGE - A high school counselor in Baton Rouge was fired after administrators discovered he was having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The employee worked at Belaire High School, according to a statement from the East Baton Rouge School System. Sources identified the employee as Justin Broussard, a disciplinary counselor who worked in the school's "time-out room."

The student involved is reportedly a male sophomore. It's unclear whether the student is a minor or if any misconduct occurred on school grounds.

A spokesperson said the school district was made aware of the situation Tuesday and reported it to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The situation was reportedly exposed by someone who knew the student.

Read the announcement from the school system below.

EBRPSS district leaders were notified Tuesday, August 29, 2023 that an

employee at Belaire High School has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Upon learning about this allegation, our Human Resources Department leaders immediately

notified EBRSO detectives who have launched a criminal investigation into all aspects of this situation. Additionally, we alerted and directed our Title IX representative to open a separate, external investigation into the matter.

Due to the nature of the allegations and evidence presented, Superintendent Narcisse has

terminated the employment of this employee, effective immediately. We will be providing

counselors on campus to assist any students who need those services.

Please reach out to law enforcement for any questions regarding the criminal investigation.