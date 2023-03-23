EBR school district bringing back random K9 searches

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge school district is bringing back K9 searches in partnership with the parish sheriff's office.

The district recently announced the safety protocols will resume on all campuses.

Two weeks ago, 2 On Your Side spoke directly to an EBR teacher who said they felt unsafe in the classroom. Following that interview, several teachers showed up to a school board meeting last week to express their frustration with some students' behavior and the lack of help from the district.

Now, the district is responding with the enforcement of the random K9 unit searches.

“If our students and staff aren't safe, then learning can't happen," said director of communications for the EBR school district Ben Lemoine. "We can't have students and teachers and staff who are concerned about their own safety in what is suppose to be a safe space, a learning environment. So the reason we're doing this is to ensure that. Of course this is a method tried and true from law enforcement but it's also something to give peace of mind to our students and staff."

The searches will not happen everyday. The district says each school and classroom will be picked randomly to allow them to have a better handle on dangerous situations.

“Only three to five percent percent of the students take part in things like drugs, weapons, and severe bodily harm," said assistance principal at Woodlawn Middle School Darryl Davis. "So this is back into the school system, it will cut back on that three to five percent disrupting your learning environment and it will help with the learning environment."

Searches will also be conducted based on anonymous tips they receive. If you know of any activity that needs to be shared, contact the district or the sheriff's office.