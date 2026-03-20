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EBR School Board votes to allow superintendent to adjust start times at six schools

3 hours 39 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2026 Mar 19, 2026 March 19, 2026 10:34 PM March 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The school board voted Thursday night to allow Superintendent Lamont Cole to adjust the start times at six schools as part of Cole's re-alignment plan.

School board members decided that Park Forest, Greenbrier, Villa Del Ray and La Belle Aire elementary schools could start at 7:45 a.m., while Park Forest Middle and Belaire High School could start at 8:30 a.m.

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Phase two of Cole's plan involves creating two learning centers and changing the grade band at four schools.

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