EBR School Board votes to allow superintendent to adjust start times at six schools

BATON ROUGE - The school board voted Thursday night to allow Superintendent Lamont Cole to adjust the start times at six schools as part of Cole's re-alignment plan.

School board members decided that Park Forest, Greenbrier, Villa Del Ray and La Belle Aire elementary schools could start at 7:45 a.m., while Park Forest Middle and Belaire High School could start at 8:30 a.m.

Phase two of Cole's plan involves creating two learning centers and changing the grade band at four schools.