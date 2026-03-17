School leaders discuss proposed new start times for some schools in phase two realignment plan

BATON ROUGE - Changes to the time your child starts their school day may be on the way for some students in East Baton Rouge Parish. It's part of phase two of the district's realignment plan, which includes six schools.

Phase one of the realignment plan took effect this school year, which included the closure of nine schools within the parish. But this time around, the focus is more on addressing students' needs.

Phase two of the district's realignment plan includes four pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade elementary schools: Greenbrier, Villa del Rey, La Belle Aire, and Park Forest.

East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent LaMont Cole says he plans to ask the school board to make Villa Del Rey and Park Forest Elementary a Pre-K through second-grade campuses and shift Greenbrier and La Bel Aire to third through fifth-grade campuses.

"With a Pre-K2 model, we been able to put two educators in a classroom to provide that direct support for students. Those who were doing well and on grade level, we can accelerate and enrich their learning, and then those who are behind, we can intervene and provide support for them, and we've seen that work really well for our students," Cole said.

During phase one of the realignment plan, nine schools were closed. Cole says he will not be recommending closing any school buildings in phase two.

"When we closed schools, it was based on capacity. We're not having those capacity issues at the schools in this area. In fact, we've seen an enrollment increase in some of the schools in the area," Cole said.

The proposal also builds off the shifting start times we saw in phase one. Elementary schools' start time will move up to 7:45 a.m., and the end time will be 2:55 p.m.

The start time for Park Forest Middle School and Belaire High School would shift to 8:30 a.m. and end at 3:40 p.m.

But parents like Samantha Richards say they feel the proposed shift in school schedule is a little frustrating.

"I believe if you are bringing the children in earlier, that's great for some. I have children that are in two different grades in that school, who have two different after-school schedules, two different kinds of lifestyles, dropping them off and picking them up," Richards said.

Richards says she would like to see parents be more involved in the process.

Phase two of the realignment plan still needs board approval before it can go into effect.