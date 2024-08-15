76°
EBR School Board approves contract of deputy superintendent Adam Smith
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School Board voted to finalize deputy superintendent Adam Smith's contract Thursday.
The board voted 7-0 in favor of the contract with two members abstaining. His contract would give him a $235,000 per year salary.
Smith's contract is set to expire after December 2028; Superintendent LaMont Cole's contract is set to expire at the end of July 2028.
