EBR says it has completed wiring each of parish's traffic signals

2 hours 7 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, July 22 2024 Jul 22, 2024 July 22, 2024 3:12 PM July 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — City-parish officials said Monday they had completed wiring hundreds of traffic signals with their traffic management center.

The MovEBR project includes 176 miles of fiber optic cable that allows traffic engineers to communicate with signals across East Baton Rouge Parish.

The city-parish said its effort had previously been funded in a piecemeal fashion, but that the voter-approved MovEBR roads project allowed it to complete work.

"Prior to MOVEBR, East Baton Rouge Parish only had communication capability to less than half of our traffic signals so the MOVEBR program has, for over two years, been installing fiber optic cable to connect the remaining signals at a rate of over 1,000 feet a day," the city-parish said in a statement.

