EBR Parish Prison employee arrested, fired after domestic violence arrest

2 hours 32 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, June 10 2025 Jun 10, 2025 June 10, 2025 10:05 PM June 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Officials placed an East Baton Rouge Parish Prison employee on administrative leave and terminated her two weeks after her hiring following a domestic violence arrest.

Alezsha Evans, 31, was booked for domestic abuse battery and simple criminal damage to property. 

Officials said the victim's belongings were placed on Evans' vehicle during an argument. The victim went outside to remove her belongings from atop the vehicle and put them in the trunk. Then, the victim told deputies that Evans followed behind her as she walked back to the apartment before Evans began choking her from behind. 

Once inside the apartment, Evans struck the victim several times with a "black sex whip stick," according to the affidavit. Deputies found photos and video of the incident.

Evans accused the victim of battering her as well, resulting in the victim's arrest. Evans was hired May 28 and placed on administrative leave Sunday before being terminated.

