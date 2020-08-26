EBR Parish Libraries closed through Thursday

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed through Thursday because of potentially severe weather related to Hurricane Laura.

To check for updates about the hours of operation click here.

Text REDSTICKREADY, in all caps, to (225) 243-9991, to stay up-to-date.

Even though all locations will be closed, resources are open 24/7 online in the Digital Library at www.ebrpl.com/DigitalLibrary.