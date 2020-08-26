79°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR Parish Libraries closed through Thursday
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed through Thursday because of potentially severe weather related to Hurricane Laura.
To check for updates about the hours of operation click here.
Text REDSTICKREADY, in all caps, to (225) 243-9991, to stay up-to-date.
Even though all locations will be closed, resources are open 24/7 online in the Digital Library at www.ebrpl.com/DigitalLibrary.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
OLOL physical therapist honored with brand new car for hard work, sacrifices...
-
Morgan City expecting storm surge, wind from Hurricane Laura
-
Tuesday 10pm weather update
-
La. National Guard Soldiers ready staging areas with water, MREs ahead of...
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
Sports Video
-
LSU hits the practice field indoors for practice
-
Ed Orgeron happy with Myles Brennan maturation process
-
Ed Orgeron breaks down standouts so far during preseason practice; watch the...
-
LSU Practices in full pads for the first time of fall camp
-
Erik McCoy Monday Media Availability Raw Interview 8.24