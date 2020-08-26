79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR Parish Libraries closed through Thursday

9 hours 1 minute 54 seconds ago Tuesday, August 25 2020 Aug 25, 2020 August 25, 2020 3:21 PM August 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed through Thursday because of potentially severe weather related to Hurricane Laura.

To check for updates about the hours of operation click here.

Text REDSTICKREADY, in all caps, to (225) 243-9991, to stay up-to-date.

Even though all locations will be closed, resources are open 24/7 online in the Digital Library at www.ebrpl.com/DigitalLibrary

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days