EBR offering debris pick up for homeowners, Ascension offers drop off locations

BATON ROUGE — Hurricane Francine left behind a trail of destruction, and homeowners are trying to clean up their yards.

East Baton Rouge Parish signed off on their city-parish emergency debris collection that began Monday.

Starting Tuesday, contracted trucks will be going into neighborhoods picking up debris from residents' front yards.

EBR Chief Communications Officer Mark Armstrong said residents should place their debris in the front, and call 311 to get it picked up. He said homeowners can also do their part to make the workload easier.

"Make sure it's not pushed in with your garbage bins and things of that nature. Just make separate piles out there where it's easy for a truck to pull up, the claw can pick up that woody waste and drive away," Armstrong said.

One parish over, Ascension Parish has debris drop-off locations available. Residents can go to the Ashland entrance of the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, or they can go to the La La Regira Baseball Complex in Donaldsonville.

Armstrong said that since the storm did not leave them with a lot of debris compared to other areas and past storms, they expect for this to be a small collection.

We're hoping to have this done in a few weeks. In a month perhaps. You know previous collections gone on for three months even depending on the size of the event, we're not expecting that to take quite as long," Armstrong said.

If time has passed, and your debris has not been picked up, the parish asks for you to call 311.

Zachary, Baker and Central will not be a part of EBR's debris pick up. They will handle their own debris collection.