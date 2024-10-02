EBR Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control conducting spray operation over Central

CENTRAL — East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control on Tuesday is conducting an aerial spray mission on the east side of the parish near Central.

Weather permitting, the spray operation will take place between 7 and 9:30 p.m., the director of the organization said.

Central and Millerville will be part of the spray operation.

Below are maps released by parish mosquito control detailing where the operation will be conducted.