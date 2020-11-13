Latest Weather Blog
EBR Mayor to present results of Community Health Needs Assessment Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will join community health partners in presenting the results of the 2018 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) and discussing a collaborative path to improving health outcomes in East Baton Rouge Parish in the future.
The Needs Assessment was created as one aspect of an initiative that aims to increase access to proper nutrition and healthcare in Baton Rouge.
The public address will take place at 10 a.m. at Pennington Biomedical Research Center Conference Center Auditorium.
Mayor Broome will present the material alongside representatives from Baton Rouge General Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Woman's Hospital, Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
