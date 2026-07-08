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EBR Mayor-President declares Friday a day of mourning for State Senator Larry Selders
BATON ROUGE — Friday will be a day of mourning for State Senator Larry Selders, who died Tuesday night, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards declared.
All American flags will be flown at half-staff starting Friday and will remain so through the weekend, the mayor's office said.
"Senator Selders was a friend to all who knew him," Edwards said. "Throughout his years of public service, he was always willing to lend a helping hand and was a tireless advocate for Baton Rouge and the people of East Baton Rouge Parish. His commitment to our community and his dedication to serving others will leave a lasting impact."
Selders, who represented Baton Rouge in Louisiana's 14th District, was elected to that seat in a special election in 2025. Sources say he collapsed at an event Tuesday night.
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In May 2026, Selders had been recovering from an aneurysm in his heart that required a seven-hour surgery. No cause of death was immediately provided.
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