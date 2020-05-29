EBR high schools hold modified ceremonies for 2020 graduates

BATON ROUGE - The resilient high school seniors of the class of 2020 are moving on to "great things," according to East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent, Warren Drake.

This week and next schools across the parish are holding live-streamed graduation ceremonies in settings that follow social distancing guidelines established by local and federal authorities.

All who attend the ceremonies are required to wear personal protection equipment, and attendance is limited to 25 percent of each venue's capacity.

Listed below are graduation ceremony dates for each EBR Parish High School:

-Arlington Preparatory Academy - June 5, 2020

-Baton Rouge Magnet High School - June 2, 2020

-Belaire Magnet High School - June 4, 2020

-Broadmoor Senior High School - May 29, 2020

-Glen Oaks Magnet High School - June 11, 2020

-Istrouma High School - June 6, 2020

-Lee Magnet High School - May 28, 2020

-McKinley High School - June 9, 2020

-Northdale Superintendent’s Academy & EBR Virtual Academy - June 12, 2020

-Northeast High School - May 28, 2020

-Scotlandville Magnet High School - June 11, 2020

-Tara High School - June 9, 2020

-Woodlawn High School - May 28, 2020

Click here for more information on East Baton Rouge Parish Schools.