EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore will not run for governor
BATON ROUGE - Putting to rest months of speculation, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore on Tuesday said he will not run for governor.
"I love the office I hold as well as the people (you) that I work for and with every day," Moore said in a statement. "I believe that I hold a very important position. It is one of the most challenging and rewarding elective offices in the state."
Moore, a Democrat, said he and his office are "fortunate to be able to do this important work that out community has entrusted to us."
The only other major Democratic name that has been mentioned as a possible candidate is DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, who will resign his position in the coming days and is expected to launch a campaign.
