EBR City-Parish services on Veterans Day holiday
BATON ROUGE - According to a Wednesday news release from the Office of EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, City-Parish offices will be closed on Thursday, November 11 in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
However, residential garbage (both in cart and out of cart) and recycling will be collected as usual.
Officials also say the landfill will be open during regular business hours Monday, from 5:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
