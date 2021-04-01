EBR City-Parish services for Good Friday Holiday and Easter Weekend

BATON ROUGE - A Thursday (April 1) morning news release from the office of East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome stated that city-Parish offices will be closed on Friday, April 2nd in observance of the Good Friday holiday.

According to the release, residential garbage (both in-cart and out-of-cart woody waste/bulky items) and recycling will be collected as normal on the holiday and on Saturday, April 3rd.

The release added that the landfill will maintain normal business hours from 5:30 am – 5:00 pm on Friday and 7:00 am – 3:00 pm on Saturday.

