Easter festivities kick off with egg hunts across capital area
BATON ROUGE - With Easter a week away, little ones hopped across the capital area, hunting eggs and getting ready for the Easter Bunny.
The Old State Capitol hosted its third annual 'Easter Roll.' The free event is inspired by the White House's yearly Easter celebration.
People in Walker also got into the Easter spirit. The town's parks and recreation partnered high school students from Beta Club at Denham Springs and Walker to put on the family-friendly event.
"It was so much great family time. You know, it was moms and daddys and kids of all walks of life. And they were just playing together and enjoying each other," vendor Roxanne Guitreau said.
