Upcoming Easter events in the capital area
BATON ROUGE — Easter is just around the corner and the capital area is beginning their celebrations this week. Here are some of the events planned to look forward to as we approach Easter Sunday.
Saturday, April 12
Bayou Vista Fire Department Easter Egg Hunt and Blood Drive
The Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a blood drive and Easter egg hunt at the Bayou Vista Community Center featuring Easter Bunny pictures, train rides, fun jumps, fire truck tours, games and snowballs. A timeline of events can be seen below.
Palm Sunday of the Lord's Passion
Palms will be distributed and blessed at Masses at St. Joseph's Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge at 4 p.m. with liturgies led by Diocesan Bishop Michael G. Duca and Cathedral rector Father J. Cary Bani.
New Roads Library Egg Hunt
The New Roads Library is hosting an Easter egg hunt for children aged 2 through 7 at 10:30 a.m. in the Story Time Room.
Easter Jam
Magnolia Baptist Church is hosting an Easter Jam in Circle Drive Park from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Featuring food, music, fellowship and an Easter egg hunt. Bring your own basket to participate in the egg hunt.
Easter Egg Drop
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at the Wag Center and Study Commons from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free and open to all, featuring an egg hunt, live music, fun activities, food and prizes.
Easter Eggstravaganza
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is hosting an Easter Eggstravaganza at Broadmoor Elementary School beginning at 9 a.m. Featuring Easter basket decorating, face painting, health screenings, food, fun, games and more. This event is free for all.
Hippity Hoppity Easter Market
Ascension Parish is hosting Hippity Hoppity Easter Market at Duplessis Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring food trucks, vendors and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Haven of Ascension Easter Fest
Haven of Ascension is hosting their first inaugural Easter Fest with Mayor Timothy Riley from 10 a.m. to noon at 12138 W. Main St. in Gonzales. Featuring Easter egg hunts, sweet treats, local vendors, pet adoptions with Rescue Alliance and kids' activities. This event is free for all.
Sunday, April 13
Palm Sunday of the Lord's Passion
Palms will be distributed and blessed at Masses at St. Joseph's Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with liturgies led by Diocesan Bishop Michael G. Duca and Cathedral rector Father J. Cary Bani.
