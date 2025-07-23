92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
East Iberville Water customers to experience little to no water pressure due to water leak

Wednesday, July 23 2025
By: Evie Richard

PLAQUEMINE — East Iberville Water customers may experience little to no water pressure while utility crews make necessary repairs. 

The Iberville Parish Government stated that it's experiencing a water leak affecting customers in the blue-highlighted area of the map pictured.

According to a social media post, estimated restoration time is eight to 12 hours. 

