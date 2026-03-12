East Iberville High boys' basketball team competing for state title for first time in school history

ST. GABRIEL - History is being made at East Iberville High School. For the first time, the boys' basketball team is heading to the state finals!

On Tuesday, the team defeated Lakeview, clearing their way for the championship game.

"It feels great after all the hard work we put in. We fell two years of trying to make it and now we finally get a chance to shoot at it and we're coming for it all," says Chase Joseph, a junior on the team.

The team made it to the semi-finals last year, but before that, the team had not been to the semi-finals since 1996.

"It feels good being coached by coaches who have experience, who have been there before. They try to teach us how to be young men and be great," senior Collin Banks said.

The coaching staff is led by head coach Donovan Maryland. Maryland took the job in 2023 after leaving Zachary High School's coaching staff for a chance to head up his own team. Now, he's making history as the coach who led the team to its first championship game.

"It truly feels good to be in this situation right here. But we're blessed to have an amazing coaching staff. We have Coach Mike, Coach Henry Young, and Coach Henry Crump as well. So, it takes a village to do this and I'm very thankful to have these guys on our side, our administration as well and the community," Maryland said.

The Tigers take on the Ferriday Trojans on Friday at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Tip-off is at 4 p.m.

They are asking everyone to wear red and camo for the game.

East Iberville will have early dismissal on Friday morning, with carpoolers leaving at 11:10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. for bus riders.