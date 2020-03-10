East Feliciana Parish: Grand jury considers charging deputy for murder

Tuesday marks the second round of grand jury proceedings for the fatal deputy-involved shooting in East Felicina Parish that left Christopher Whitfield dead.

The deputy who shot Whitfield, Glenn Sims, was cleared by law enforcement but may now face a trial that won't include a jury of his peers.

Sims case was originally scheduled for February but was pushed back when enough people didn't show up and two of those selected as jurors were people who Sims knows.

The District Attorney's Office is attempting to indict Sims with one charge of second-degree murder.

The jury will meet at 9:30 for a discussion that's expected to end somewhere between noon and 2 p.m.

Last October, Whitfield was shot while stealing raw chicken from a gas station convenience store.

