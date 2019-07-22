East Feliciana deputies arrest suspect in murder of woman off Old Scenic Highway

EAST FELICIANA- Authorities have arrested a suspect in a homicide that occurred off of Old Scenic Hwy.

Deputies received reports of a woman killed in a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 1210 Cordoba Drive, near Old Scenic Highway and just north of Zachary. The resident of the home, LaShan Lacey, 41 years-old, was identified as the victim.

The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police, who are assisting in the investigation, took 35 year-old Ernest Howard into custody for questioning only four hours later. He confessed to shooting Lacey after the two got into an altercation.

According to East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis, Lacey and Howard had previously been in some sort of relationship and the homicide appears to be the result a domestic violence incident.

Howard is facing charges of 2nd degree murder and stalking. This case is still under investigation.