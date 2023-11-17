East Baton Rouge voters to cast ballots in six legislative races Saturday

Six seats in the Louisiana House will be on the ballot Saturday when East Baton Rouge Parish voters return to the polls to settle runoffs. Republicans will take at least two of the seats, Democrats will take at least one, and three contests have candidates from competing political parties.

Those in District 63 in the northwestern portion of the parish will choose from among Metro Council member Chauna Banks and incumbent Rep. Barbara West Carpenter. The seat covers Baker, the western portions of Zachary and points westward to the Mississippi River. Banks and Carpenter each are Democrats.

In District 64, which covers areas east and northeast of Zachary area, plus Pride and the northwestern portion of Livingston Parish, Republicans Kellie Alford and Kellee Hennessy Dickerson will face each other after failing to win a majority of the votes in the Oct. 14 primary. Out of 12,186 votes cast last month, Dickerson fell fewer than 90 votes short of winning outright.

The winner replaces Valarie Hodges, who was term-limited and last month won a state Senate seat.

Republicans Brandon Ivey and Lauren Ventrella seek election from District 65, which covers the eastern portion of East Baton Rouge Parish from Central to the Harrell's Ferry Road area south of Interstate 12. The seat is currently held by the term-limited Barry Ivey, who is Brandon Ivey's brother.

Across the parish's southern tier, Republicans Emily Chenevert and Richie Edmonds face off Saturday. Edmonds' father is current District 66 Rep. Rick Edmonds, who was elected to the state Senate over Barry Ivey.

Rep. Scott McKnight gave up his District 68 seat for what proved to be an unsuccessful run for treasurer. Democrat Belinda Creel Davis and Republican Dixon McMakin hope to replace him. The seat runs mainly along the north side of the Perkins Road corridor, and dips into an area just east of LSU.