East Baton Rouge school system holding open house meeting Tuesday afternoon

2 hours 3 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, July 02 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is inviting students and families to attend an open house meeting Tuesday.

The second session is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. at the Instructional Resource Center at 1022 S Foster Drive.

Anyone who is unable to attend the open house and would like additional information can call the school system's transition specialists at (225) 922-5416 or (225) 922 – 5578.

