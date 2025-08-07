East Baton Rouge Parish Schools transportation director updates 2une In on bus safety

BATON ROUGE — Students across the capital region are heading back to school Thursday, and that means school bus safety.

East Baton Rouge Parish School System Transportation Director Rob Howle visited 2une In to discuss the subject and to clear up some misconceptions about it.

"It is confusing, especially when it's a four-lane highway. But the rule of thumb is (to) look for a barrier. If there's any type of barrier, then the cars have to stop," Howle said. "You see a lot of suicide lanes, turning lanes, and that confuses people. You still have to stop. There has to be some sort of barrier."

That barrier can be a strip of grass or concrete, Howle added.

EBR's new school year also brings a new camera system on buses, with 500 buses being equipped with cameras that Howle says will help identify safety issues of bus routes and buses in particular.

"It will help us train drivers," he said. "And every now and then, when we have student issues, it will help."