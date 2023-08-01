East Baton Rouge Parish Library closes the book on late fees and fines

BATON ROUGE - Starting Tuesday, the EBRPL will be doing away with late fees and fines, lowering the barrier for teens and adults that need to access the library's amenities.

Children's materials and items checked out by senior citizens were already fine-free, but the library is extending that policy to cover all materials checked out from the facility. Amnesty is also being extended to those with overdue items prior to Tuesday—simply return any items that are overdue and any outstanding fines will be forgiven.

“We are joining many peer libraries across the country to further our commitment to providing access for all and being a place that inspires lifelong learning and personal economic advancement," said the Library Director Kristen Edson. "Our new fine-free policy supports the Library’s Mission to ‘provide access and connect people to information, resources, materials, technology, and experience to make a positive difference in their lives.’”

The library will still set return dates and send reminders for items not checked back in past the dates.