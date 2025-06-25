East Baton Rouge Parish Justice of Peace immediately disqualified for at least six months

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge Parish Justice of the Peace was immediately disqualified from her office with pay for at least six months Wednesday due to an unspecified complaint.

An order from the Louisiana Supreme Court said investigators were looking into whether there was probable cause that Justice of the Peace Tracy Batieste-Woodard "committed a violation of the Code of Judicial Conduct and poses a substantial threat of serious harm to the public or the administration of justice."

The order did not specify any allegations toward Batieste-Woodard. She represents Ward 2, District 3 in the Baton Rouge area. Justices of the Peace handle legal disputes worth less than $5,000, settle tenant-landlord issues and notarize bills of sale, among other duties.

The vote to disqualify her was 5-2 with Justices Jeff Hughes and John Michael Guidry dissenting without comment.

Batieste-Woodard is from Baker. She was unopposed when seeking a six-year term in 2020.