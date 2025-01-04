Latest Weather Blog
East Baton Rouge Parish deputies investigating barrage of gunfire that damaged homes and cars
BATON ROUGE - Gunfire erupted in an East Baton Rouge neighborhood on Friday morning, leaving homes and cars riddled with bullet holes.
East Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded just before 1:30 a.m. to Woodlawn Acres Avenue after the barrage of gunfire. No one was hurt but investigators found dozens of bullet holes in a home and parked cars in the area.
Derek Johnson, who was staying at his girlfriend's nearby home, said they were asleep when the gunfire began. His car was among those hit.
"There's bullet holes everywhere, they were just shooting like they were out of their minds,” Johnson said. "They shot my car up, shot her car up, that is going to take a lot of money to get my car fixed."
Johnson told us he believed the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.
"I don't think they were at the right house, if they were looking for someone they came to the wrong house, because these people don't bother anybody," Johnson said. "I know for a fact these are nice people over here, there's nothing going on everybody gets along, it's very quiet over here."
The sheriff's office is still investigating what led to the shooting.
