East Baton Rouge deputies arrest man and woman in separate child porn cases

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced two separate arrests for possession of child porn.

Christopher Bryant Miller, 61, and Ashlyn M. Duplechain, 27, were both arrested for possessing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. The sheriff's office said they were arrested in separate cases.

Miller's charges included 100 counts of possession of child porn.

EBRSO received multiple tips from tech companies regarding child porn associated with Miller's email and phone number. Overall, the police received four tips containing a total of 893 images and videos of child sexual abuse from the span of May to June 6.

For Duplechain's arrest, Dropbox reported one video containing child porn on June 12, which police linked to Duplechain's email account.