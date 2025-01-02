East Baton Rouge Councilmembers sworn in with two new members; council names new mayor pro-tempore

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Metro Councilmembers were sworn in Thursday, welcoming both new and returning councilmembers.

Anthony Kenney of District 2 and Twahna P. Harris of District 7 were both sworn into the council as new members.

Harris is no stranger to the council having spent the last eight years as a legislative assistant. She said after taking oath she’s ready to begin the work to take District 7 to greater heights.

“It’s not new to me but the position itself is, but I’m so excited to be a council member, to also serve the great constituents of District 7. We’ve got a lot of work to do but I know the constituents will work with me, we will work together collaboratively,” Harris said.

Anthony Kenney set history being the youngest councilman to serve. At 27 years old, Kenney said he’s ready to roll up his sleeves and ignite positive change in District 2.

“We must ensure that we’re also inspiring people that businesses want to come to this community, development, grocery stores, and entertainment right because we want to make Scotlandville an inviting and holistic community and also bring back youth-based programs to the community,” Kenney said.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards also took the oath into office Thursday. Harris and Kenney both said they’re excited to work alongside Edwards.

“I’m very elated to work with Coach Sid and his administration," Kenney said. "I think it’s time for Baton Rouge to move in a unified front. It’s a new day, it’s a new chapter, it’s a new opportunity."

Both members expressed it’s important to collaborate together to bring change to the parish.

“The work has already started so we want to continue that work together. His administration looks forward to working with us, so it’s all about unity and working together closely with the administration,” Harris said.

After the inauguration, the council held its first meeting electing councilman Brandon Noel of District 1 as mayor pro-tempore.