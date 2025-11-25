East Baton Rouge constable helps to feed community over Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Constable Terrica Williams provided holiday meals to families across the capital region.

Williams partnered with Labor Union Local 99, Walmart and Coca-Cola to give out more than 200 turkeys.

She says it's a way of helping reduce Thanksgiving stress for families in the community. She wants to ensure every table has a reason to give thanks this season.

"I've seen so many people today and they walked around saying, 'Thank you so much. We appreciate this.' One lady even had tears in her eyes and she was like, 'You don't know how much this means to me to be able to get something to cook for Thanksgiving,'" Williams recounted.

"It touches my heart to know that somebody really appreciates and needs the things we have," she said.

