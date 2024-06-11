East Baton Rouge community invited to tour parish prison Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and Juvenile Detention Center Task Force are inviting members of the community to take part in a tour of the EBR Parish Prison.

They say the event aims to provide the public with a better understanding of the operations and conditions of the local prison.



All community members ages 10 and up are invited to see the inner workings of the prison, meet with staff, and gain insight into the many challenges within the facility starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.



Registration is not required but it encouraged due to limited space. Attendees can email COUNCILDISTRICT05@BRLA.GOV to register.