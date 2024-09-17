East Ascension football player transported for medical emergency after taking hit to chest

GONZALES - An East Ascension High School football player was transported for a medical emergency after taking a hit to the chest, officials with Ascension Schools said.

A stream of the football game from the EA TV Youtube channel showed a student go down after taking a hit to the chest. He was treated for several minutes by trainers and medical staff. Later, players and coaches met at the center field before the stream was cut off. The video has since been removed.

Ascension Schools officials said they paused and then called the freshman game. The junior varsity game was cancelled as well.

The Ascension Schools superintendent, Dr. Edith Walker, issued the following statement about the incident:

"During the freshman football game between East Ascension High School and St. Amant High School, an East Ascension player experienced a medical emergency. Thanks to the quick actions of our coaches and athletic trainers, immediate care was provided until medical personnel arrived, and the student was transported for further treatment.

Following the incident, the remainder of the freshman game was called, and the JV game scheduled afterward was canceled. Out of respect for the student’s privacy, we will not share further details about the medical emergency.

We are incredibly proud of how everyone rallied around this young man during a difficult time. In true Ascension spirit, our community came together with care and support. We will continue to support the student and his family as he recovers from this incident."